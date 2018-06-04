Man armed with sword robs Pittsburgh bar

PITTSBURGH - A man armed with a sword robbed a bar early Monday morning in a Pittsburgh neighborhood, police said.
The robbery was reported shortly before 2 a.m. at Brook-line N Sinker in the Brookline neighborhood.
Police said the sword-wielding man robbed the business before running away.
No injuries were reported.
Police have yet to identify a suspect.
