  • Man armed with sword robs Pittsburgh bar

    PITTSBURGH - A man armed with a sword robbed a bar early Monday morning in a Pittsburgh neighborhood, police said.

    The robbery was reported shortly before 2 a.m. at Brook-line N Sinker in the Brookline neighborhood.

    Police said the sword-wielding man robbed the business before running away.

    No injuries were reported.

    Police have yet to identify a suspect.

