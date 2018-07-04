Man accused of using pit bull to attack wife

ROCK HILL, S.C. - Authorities have charged a South Carolina man with domestic violence against his wife after he ordered his pit bull to attack her late last month, police said.
John Walch, 59, is accused of opening a cage that held his pit bull and urging it to attack his wife, according to police and court records obtained by The Herald.
Officers found Walch’s wife under attack by the dog when they were called last month to a home on Princeton Street, according to The Herald. Walch refused to call off the dog and officers had to shoot the animal to stop the attack, police said.
"Officers had to shoot the dog for the safety of the victim," Rock Hill police Capt. Mark Bollinger told The Herald.
The victim suffered bites to her chest, legs and hand, police said. She was taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill for treatment.
Walch was released on $10,000 bond after his arrest, court records show.
The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
