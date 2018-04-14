Man accused of spreading nails on road to punish speeding drivers

MINNEAPOLIS - A Minnesota man is facing a felony charge, accused of tampering with the road outside of his home as a way to punish speeding drivers, authorities said.
Joseph Kurimay, 75, has been charged with one felony count of damage to property, WCCO reported.
Kurimay has been under investigation since October, according to the criminal complaint. He is accused of scattering mason nails on the road outside of his home. The criminal complaint says more than 100 vehicles have been damaged due to Kurimay's actions.
Police gathered evidence from employees at a car repair shop and from surveillance video at a hardware store, the criminal complaint said. Police said they linked a credit card used to purchase mason nails to Kurimay, and found a nearly empty box of mason nails during a search of Kurimay's garage.
Kurimay initially denied involvement, but then expressed frustration that authorities had not responded to his complaints about speeding in the neighborhood, so he took matters into his own hands, according the criminal complaint.
Police told WCCO that 115 victims have been identified, and over $22,000 has been reported in damages.
Kurimay could face up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted, WCCO reported.
A review of Kurimay's criminal record found several speeding tickets, WCCO reported.
