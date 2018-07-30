0 Man accused of killing nurse used Tinder to find victims, may be serial killer, police say

Police say a Connecticut man accused of killing a New York nurse and sexually assaulting a California woman used dating sites to find his victims – and he may have killed others.

TRAGIC: A 29-year-old nurse was discovered dead in her own bedroom in Queens. Samantha Stewart’s brother made the gruesome discovery and now police are searching for her killer. https://t.co/KLVhvtUVNB pic.twitter.com/05Un6fhwSC — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) July 19, 2018

According to The Associated Press, Danueal Drayton, 27, of New Haven, was arrested Tuesday in California, where police say he sexually assaulted and attempted to strangle a woman in her North Hollywood home.

Drayton's arrest came one week after New York nurse Samantha Stewart, 29, was found dead in her Queens home, where police say Drayton raped and strangled her, WABC reported. Investigators believe Drayton met Stewart on Tinder.

Drayton also is suspected of raping a Brooklyn woman, whom he also met on Tinder, last month, WCBS reported.

According to WABC, Drayton told police that he may have killed seven other people, but authorities haven't found any evidence to corroborate his claims.

"There are potentially more victims out there," New York police Detective Dermot Shea said, according to WTNH.

Drayton, who is being held on $1.25 million bail, so far has been charged with attempted murder, rape, false imprisonment and sexual penetration with a foreign object, the New York Daily News reported. He will be extradited to New York, WTNH reported.

When we captured Danuel Drayton in LA for the murder of Queens nurse Samantha Stewart, he had another victim held captive. He's off the streets but may have victimized others via online dating sites. Need help or have info? Call 800-577-TIPS/ sex crimes hotline 212-267-RAPE pic.twitter.com/iif7E9KuyA — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) July 26, 2018

