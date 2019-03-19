Man accused of killing man he thought was a werewolf, defense attorneys say

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A New Jersey man is on trial in Virginia, accused of stabbing a store manager because he said he thought the victim was a werewolf.
Police said Pankaj Bhasin stabbed Bradford Jackson inside a business in Alexandria, Virginia, multiple times with a box cutter on July 13, 2018, The Washington Post reported last year. Police said Bhasin also used a dry-erase marker in the attack against Jackson and the cap of the marker was found inside Jackson’s body, WRC reported.
After the deadly attack, Bhasin then jumped into a Mercedes naked. The car’s driver and her daughter got out of the car, locking Bhasin inside, covered in blood, trapping him inside until police arrived.
Man accused of violently killing Old Town Alexandria store manager thought the victim was a werewolf, attorneys say https://t.co/zhYBNRDu5a— NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) March 19, 2019
Bhasin, according to his attorneys, has bipolar disorder and attacked his family before the attack on Jackson, according to WRC.
Bhasin had checked out of a psychiatric hospital in New Jersey and traveled to Virginia. The defense said the attack was random and Bhasin had no motive, but said that their client believed Jackson was a werewolf. They plan on asking jurors to find Bhasin, who was charged with murder, not guilty by reason of insanity, WRC reported.
Prosecutors say that the marker, which police said was found in the car with Bhasin, is evidence of malice.
