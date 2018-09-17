  • Man accidentally shoots himself in leg inside Chuck E. Cheese

    By: KIRO7.com

    Updated:

    TACOMA, Wash. - A man accidentally shot himself in the leg Sunday evening while inside a Chuck E. Cheese in Tacoma, police said. 

    >> Read more trending news 

    No other injuries are reported.

    Police believe that the man is currently at the hospital and that firing the gun was accidental. There will not be any charges and his name will not be released. They also said that he did have a gun permit. 

    This is a developing story. Check KIRO7.com for updates.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories