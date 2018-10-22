Man accidentally fatally shot with hunting rifle in Kmart parking lot, police say

HELENA, Mont. - A 48-year-old man died Sunday after accidentally shooting himself with a hunting rifle in a Kmart parking lot.
Officers found the man on the side of a red pickup truck and started first aid, the Helena Independent Record reported. He was pronounced dead after arriving at a hospital.
Police believe the victim, who has not been identified, accidentally fired the rifle while he was getting it from the back of the truck. Police said he and another man had just come back from a hunting trip, the Independent Record reported.
