Male birth control study: Clinical trial tests new contraceptive

SEATTLE - The University of Washington School of Medicine is one of three sites in the United States enrolling couples in the first clinical trial testing the efficacy of male contraception.
The contraception, in the form of a gel, is applied to the man's shoulders.
The study looks at whether application of the gel can prevent pregnancy for a year.
>> On ClinicalTrials.gov: Learn more about the clinical trial here
The trial is being conducted jointly by the Population Council, the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, and the Los Angeles Biomedical Research Institute.
According to a news release from UW, studies have shown that more than half of men surveyed would use a male contraceptive if it was reversible and uncomplicated.
