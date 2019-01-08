0 Make field goal Bears kicker missed, win beer for a year in brewery's challenge

CHICAGO - For Bears fans who criticized Cody Parkey’s missed field goal at the end of Sunday’s NFC wild-card game, a Chicago brewing company has issued a challenge -- kick a 43-yard field goal and win free beer for a year, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The Bears lost 16-15 to the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles when Parkey’s field goal attempt hit the left upright of the goal post and then dropped down, bouncing forward off the crossbar.

"You can't make this up," Parkey said after the game. "I feel terrible. I let the team down. That's on me. I have to own it. I have to be a man."

It’s not even an official miss any more. On Monday, the NFL officially changed the miss to a block, crediting Eagles defensive lineman Treyvon Hester with getting a finger on the ball to alter the trajectory of the kick, ESPN reported.

Parkey has been subjected to heavy criticism and has been the subject of many internet memes since the play. Officials at Goose Island Brewing Co. took to social media to issue their frothy challenge.

A lot of armchair kickers on here are saying that they could hit that field goal, which we find DOUBTFUL. You’re gonna sit there on your throne of potato chips and vape pens and criticize this dude’s athleticism? GET REAL. 2/5 — Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 7, 2019

So you know what we’re going to do? Build a dang field goal post in the middle of the street outside of our brewery, and all you pro athletes can come out and prove us wrong. 3/5 — Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 7, 2019

This weekend during normal taproom hours we’ll have a chance for you to show off your kicking skills. Hit the 43 yard field goal and you’ll win beer for a year and eternal glory. More info coming soon. 4/5 — Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 7, 2019

Also, IT WAS TIPPED. 5/5 — Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 7, 2019

“A lot of armchair kickers on here are saying that they could hit that field goal, which we find DOUBTFUL,” Goose Island tweeted Monday. “You’re gonna sit there on your throne of potato chips and vape pens and criticize this dude’s athleticism? GET REAL.”

Goose Island will set up field goal posts outside its taproom in Chicago. Fans can attempt kicking a 43-yard field goal during the brewery’s normal business hours this weekend, the Sun-Times reported.

Patrons who make the kick will win free beer for a year.

“All you pro athletes can come out and prove us wrong,” Goose Island tweeted.

We’re dead serious, we have a drawing and construction begins tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/fOnsZihyy9 — Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 8, 2019

