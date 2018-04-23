0 Macaulay Culkin doesn't watch ‘Home Alone' much, won't make iconic face

LOS ANGELES - If fans run into Macaulay Culkin and ask the star to make his signature “Home Alone” face, they’re going to be disappointed.

People reported that the actor, 37, who is best known as a child star who played Kevin McCallister in the 1990 holiday comedy says his notoriety makes him keep his head low around Christmas time.

“I definitely don’t (go out). It’s my season,” Culkin said on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Monday. “It’s Macaulay season. I try to go out less and less around that time of year.”

Culkin said he doesn’t watch the film much at all, and when he does, he’s remembering how it was on set.

“I don’t really watch them all that often. I did, like, a 15-year anniversary DVD commentary and I realize I hadn’t seen it in, like, 15 years. ... It’s kind of background radiation at Christmas time,” he said.

“I can’t watch it the same way other people do.”

When fans ask him to recreate the “Home Alone” movie poster, he says no.

“I’ve already been there and done that,” he said. “I’m 37 now.”

Culkin also discussed his childhood stardom, growing up, his “Bunny Ears” podcast and his break away from the spotlight with DeGeneres.

