Macaulay Culkin doesn't watch 'Home Alone' and won't make the iconic face

LOS ANGELES - If fans run into Macaulay Culkin and ask the star to make his signature “Home Alone” face, they’re going to be disappointed.
The 37-year-old actor, who is best known as a child star who played Kevin McCallister in the 1990 holiday comedy, said his notoriety makes him keep his head low around Christmastime.
“I definitely don’t (go out). It’s my season,” Culkin said on Monday. “It’s Macaulay season. I try to go out less and less around that time of year.”
Culkin said he doesn’t watch the film much at all, and when he does, he’s remembering how it was on set.
TRENDING STORIES:
“I don’t really watch them all that often. I did, like, a 15-year anniversary DVD commentary and I realize I hadn’t seen it in, like, 15 years. ... It’s kind of background radiation at Christmastime,” he said. “I can’t watch it the same way other people do.”
When fans ask him to recreate the “Home Alone” movie poster, he says no.
“I’ve already been there and done that,” he said. “I’m 37 now.”
Culkin also discussed his childhood stardom, growing up, his “Bunny Ears” podcast and his break away from the spotlight.
Watch Culkin’s appearance on “Ellen" here.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}