Lyft driver gives herself tip, good review when customer forgets phone, police say

WYANDOTTE, Mich. - A Lyft driver in Michigan is in trouble after allegedly giving herself a tip and a good review on a phone a customer left in her car.
The customer said she called the driver about a half hour after realizing she forgot her phone March 5 and that the driver promised to drop it off at her Wyandotte home, according to WXYZ-TV.
But that didn’t happen. The woman said she was able to track her phone for the next several hours until it was turned off.
Police said the driver gave herself a $5 tip and a 5-star rating on the Lyft app while using the customer’s phone, WXYZ reported.
The victim reported the incident to police and said her phone was never returned.
An investigation is underway
