Fight over luggage at airport leads to arrests of couple, deputies say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A dispute over extra baggage led to the arrests of a New York couple at a Florida airport Tuesday after a scuffle sent two deputies to the hospital, the Sun-Sentinel reported.
Nick Bogomolsky, 61, and Ida Sharif, 67, both of Brooklyn, New York, face charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and trespassing, WPLG reported.
According to authorities, Delta Airlines had announced its flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport was fully booked and that passengers would have to check their carry-on luggage at the gate for free, the Sun-Sentinel reported.
According to a Broward Sheriff's Office arrest report, Bogomolsky was carrying three bags and refused to check his extra luggage, the newspaper reported. Shafir also refused to check her luggage, and the couple began arguing with Delta staff members, WPLG reported.
After a few minutes, officials escorted Bogomolsky and Shafir away from the plane and then asked them to leave the area, the television station reported. When they refused, deputies were called to the scene.
Deputies told the couple they were risking arrest if they did not leave, but Shafir dared officials to arrest her, according to the Sun-Sentinel.
When a deputy tried to handcuff Shafir, they struggled and fell to the floor and the woman bit the deputy on the arm, according to the arrest report. Bogomolsky tried to grab the deputy’s gun from his holster during the scuffle, the Sun-Sentinel reported. The second deputy injured his knee and thumb while struggling with Bogomolsky, the newspaper reported.
Paramedics took both deputies to a hospital for treatment, WPLG reported.
