Lucky break: Man injured trying to buy lotto ticket, joins hospital pool, wins $1 million

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LIVINGSTON, N.J. - Like so many others hoping for their chance at $1.6 billion, Earl Livingston made his way to the store Tuesday to buy a Mega Millions lottery ticket. 

    But instead of striking it rich, the 87-year-old fell on the way and broke his hip. 

    He was telling his hardscrabble story at the hospital where he was taken when a physician’s assistant asked him to join their lotto pool with 141 others.

    They ended up winning $1 million, WCAU reported.

    “I want to thank everybody,” Livingston told WCAU. “I appreciate very much and God bless you and have a happy, happy long life!”

