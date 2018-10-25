Lucky break: Man injured trying to buy lotto ticket, joins hospital pool, wins $1 million

LIVINGSTON, N.J. - Like so many others hoping for their chance at $1.6 billion, Earl Livingston made his way to the store Tuesday to buy a Mega Millions lottery ticket.
But instead of striking it rich, the 87-year-old fell on the way and broke his hip.
He was telling his hardscrabble story at the hospital where he was taken when a physician’s assistant asked him to join their lotto pool with 141 others.
They ended up winning $1 million, WCAU reported.
“I want to thank everybody,” Livingston told WCAU. “I appreciate very much and God bless you and have a happy, happy long life!”
