Low bridge: Michigan overpass hit for 11th time in 17 months

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An overpass on a Michigan highway was hit for the 11th time in 17 months, as a modular home scraped the bridge Monday morning, WZZM reported.
The 100th Street Bridge in Byron Township was hit by a modular home traveling north on U.S. 131 around 11 a.m., Michigan Department of Transportation spokesman John Richard said. The impact of the crash scratched paint on the beams of the low-hanging bridge but there was no structural damage, WOOD reported.
The driver told police he had not measured the load height of his truck, Richard said. According to the Michigan State Police, the truck’s load measured 14 feet, 6 inches -- about 7 inches higher than the bridge deck.
Michigan law prohibits truck drivers from carrying a load taller than 13 feet, 6 inches without a permit, WZZM reported.
The driver received a ticket, Richard said.
The 100th Street Bridge was built in 1957. It meets state rules and regulations for deck height, Richard said. Four of the recent hits to the bridge caused major damage and caused traffic on 100th Street to be limited to one lane this year from January to June, WZZM reported.
