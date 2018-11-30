Lottery-winning nurses give Mega Millions windfall to coworkers who need it most

They won a once-in-a-lifetime jackpot but a group of nurses in St. Louis didn’t keep their good fortune from those who needed it.
The 126 nurses at Mercy Children’s Hospital were part of the winning lottery pool. They had one of five tickets that were worth $10,000 in Missouri when the $1.6 billion Mega Millions prize was won, KMOV reported.
They were one number from winning the entire jackpot.
ICYMI: When it comes to incredible #nurses, we hit the jackpot! Check out this @KMOV story about @mercysaintlouis nurses who gave their @MegaMillionsUS winnings to two of their own going through heartbreak: https://t.co/wo5wzppLgS #FacesOfMercy pic.twitter.com/iuRp4vNESA— Mercy (@FollowMercy) November 14, 2018
After taxes, the $7,200 the group had won, divided by 126, put $56 in each winner’s pocket.
They decided that instead of each one only collecting their portion of the prize, they would give it to two people who could use the extra money, according to KMOV.
Those two people were Gretchen Post and Casey Orellana.
Orellana’s husband was diagnosed with sarcoma cancer this year. He hasn’t been able to work, between treatments and wound care. The cancer had also spread to his lungs. The couple also has two children so the mom and wife cut her hours in half to care for the family at home, KMOV reported.
As for Post, her son committed suicide on the night of the drawing in October.
Post’s portion will go to pay for her 17-year-old son’s funeral, KMOV reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}