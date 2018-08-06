  • LOOK: Labrador retriever's epic photobomb during owners' wedding goes viral

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    BIG SKY, Mont. - A playful pooch is making headlines for pulling off an epic photobomb at his owners' wedding.

    According to "Today," Angie Blumberg and Jayce Conway of Illinois exchanged vows July 28 in Big Sky, Montana. Their beloved Labrador retriever and best man, Boone, was supposed to stand between Conway and his brother during the ceremony.

    But Boone apparently had other ideas. Although he stayed put during the processional, he "couldn't resist going over to say 'hi'" to Blumberg when she made her appearance, Conway told "Today."

    The couple's photographer, Chris Davis, snapped away as Boone enjoyed a tumble in the grass during the opening prayer. A photo of the moment quickly went viral on social media, where it was shared more than 50,000 times, "Today" reported.

