LOOK: Bird photographed in Florida carrying shark that is carrying a fish

A photographer got a unique presentation of the food chain while taking photos of an osprey on Florida’s Gulf Coast.
#### THE BEST PHOTO I HAVE EVER TAKEN!!Posted by Doc Jon on Friday, April 13, 2018
On April 12, Doc Jon discovered the bird he took photos of in Madeira Beach was carrying a shark in its mouth – that was also carrying a fish.
"I go home, and I open it up and see (the photo) and I saw the tail first on the fish and realize it was a shark tail," Jon said, according to weather.com. "And then I zoom in and I’m like, 'Holy crap, that’s a shark.' And then I see the fish in the mouth ... I just couldn’t believe I had gotten that picture."
Jon told weather.com that the osprey was flying 400 feet in the air when he took the photo, and that he was lucky to get a clear shot.
Once Jon posted the bizarre phenomenon to his Facebook page, fans shared his photos more than 1,200 times.
