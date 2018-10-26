Longhorn cow gets loose, wanders through neighborhood

TULSA, Okla. - A longhorn cow is safely back in her pasture after escaping Friday morning.
Neighbors told FOX23 that they spotted the cow on surveillance wandering through their neighborhood.
Police said the cow came from the Perryman Ranch about a half-mile away. Neighbors helped get the cow onto a trailer and back to the pasture.
Folks at the ranch said they think someone left a gate open and the cow wandered out. The cow was loose for about 30 minutes.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}