  • Little girl's headless Halloween costume quite a startling head-turner

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    PARAÑAQUE, Philippines - A little girl in the Philippines was quite the head-turner in her headless Halloween costume.

    Krystel Hwang posted photos and a video of her daughter Maya’s stunning costume on social media this week and it’s no wonder the posts went viral.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    My super adorable headless Maya 😍😍😍 #halloween #halloween2018 #headless #scarykids

    A post shared by Krystel Hwang (@kryshteta) on

    The girl is outfitted in a dress while holding what looks like her head in her hands and it looks amazingly real.

    The girl was seen treat-or-treating in a suburb of Manilla Monday with her mom and her sister. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    More pics from yesterday's Halloween!

    A post shared by Krystel Hwang (@kryshteta) on

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories