Little girl's headless Halloween costume quite a startling head-turner

PARAÑAQUE, Philippines - A little girl in the Philippines was quite the head-turner in her headless Halloween costume.
Krystel Hwang posted photos and a video of her daughter Maya’s stunning costume on social media this week and it’s no wonder the posts went viral.
The girl is outfitted in a dress while holding what looks like her head in her hands and it looks amazingly real.
The girl was seen treat-or-treating in a suburb of Manilla Monday with her mom and her sister.
