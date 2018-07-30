0 Listeria concerns prompt recall of grab-and-go sandwiches in 11 states

Ready-made sandwiches are being recalled in 11 states after routine tests found they might be contaminated with bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Friday that Lipari Foods LLC issued a voluntary recall for its Premo Brand and Fresh Grab turkey and Swiss cheese submarine sandwiches. The sandwiches were produced and packaged by Lipari Foods’ sister company, JLM.

Employees of JLM learned of the possible contamination after routine tests came back positive for Listeria monocytogenes, according to the FDA. The bacteria can cause severe headaches, high fevers and stiffness, among other symptoms. Listeria can be deadly for young children, frail or elderly people and those with weakened immune systems.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to the possible contamination, officials said.

The affected sandwiches were sold to food service and retail stores in Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin and West Virginia. They were identified by Lipari Foods LLC as:

4/6-ounce Premo Brand turkey and Swiss subs with Lipari product No. 915537, lot No. 17201807 and a UPC of 612510001042. The sandwiches have sell-by dates of Aug. 6, 2018.

18/6-ounce Fresh Grab turkey and Swiss subs with Lipari product No. 251694, lot No. 17201807 and a UPC of 612510001042. The sandwiches have sell-by dates of Aug. 6, 2018.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture, the FDA and JLM are investigating to determine the cause of the contamination.

Anyone who has purchased one of the sandwiches under recall is asked not to consume it. Customers should throw the sandwiches out or return them at the place where they purchased them.

