0 Lindsay Lohan says women speaking out about sexual misconduct ‘makes them look weak'

Lindsay Lohan is being criticized for comments she made about women who speak out against sexual misconduct.

Lohan, who is filming a reality TV show in Greece tentatively titled “Lohan Beach Club,” did an interview with British paper The Times, which was published Saturday.

People reported that the 32-year-old actor spoke about tabloids, pressures she faced as a young successful actress and her own on-set experiences in the industry.

But it’s Lohan’s comments about the #MeToo movement that are getting the most attention, according to CNN.

“I don’t really have anything to say,” Lohan told The Times. “I can’t speak on something I didn't live, right? Look, I am very supportive of women. Everyone goes through their own experiences in their own ways.”

Lohan still spoke about it, however, saying that women who do speak out look weak, and that they should take action when sexual misconduct happens, and not wait to make allegations.

“If it happens at that moment, you discuss it at that moment. You make it a real thing by making it a police report. I’m going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against all these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women. You have these girls who come out, who don’t even know who they are, who do it for the attention. That is taking away from the fact that it happened.”

The comments did not sit well with many.

I find @lindsaylohan's comments on the #MeToo movement to be appalling. You are NOT weak for telling your story. You are brave and are actually contributing to the fight against the sexual assault epidemic. — 🛸nel🌟 (@0ut3rspace) August 9, 2018

. ⁦@lindsaylohan⁩ is canceled.



Forever.



Lindsay Lohan Says Women Who Speak Out About #MeToo Experiences 'Look Weak' - People https://t.co/LqTdd3CZVl — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) August 9, 2018

"Lindsay Lohan says she is "very supportive" of women, but she isn't very supportive of the #MeToo movement." ==> So, she's not supportive AT ALL of women. Period. https://t.co/68w4rCVSBs — Julie Rageys (@JulieRgs) August 9, 2018

Although she said she never lived the experience other women had in reporting abuse, Lohan cited her own experience reporting a fight between herself and an ex-fiance, saying “revenge is the best success,” according to Vox.

In a since-deleted video posted on Instagram Stories, Lohan has previously defended movie executive Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual abuse and misconduct by multiple women.

“I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now. I don’t think it’s right what’s going on,” she said in a video.

“I think Georgina (Chapman) needs to take a stand and be there for her husband,” Lohan said of Weinstein’s ex wife, who had filed for divorce. “He’s never harmed me or did anything to me. We’ve done several movies together. I think everyone needs to stop. I think it’s wrong. So, stand up.”

