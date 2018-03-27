0 Linda Brown: symbol of school desegregation in landmark U.S Supreme Court case has died

TOPEKA, Kan. - The woman at the center of the landmark 1954 U.S. Supreme Court case Brown v. Board of Education that struck down racial segregation in public schools, has died at the age of 76, according to the Topeka Capital-Journal.

Linda Brown was a young girl in Topeka, Kansas, when her father, Oliver Brown, and other African-American families in the neighborhood protested when they were not allowed to enroll their children in the local all-white public school.

The NAACP sued, challenging segregation in public schools, and Oliver Brown became the lead plaintiff in the case, according to The Associated Press.

The Supreme Court’s Brown v. Board of Education decision ended school segregation across the country. The court issued a unanimous decision, finding that “separate but equal” was inherently unequal, which sparked the integration of public schools around the nation.

The president and director counsel at the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Sherrilyn Ifill, said Brown, who helped break down the color barrier in schools, is a hero.

“As a young girl, her courage in the face of one of the darkest forces in American history fundamentally changed our nation,” Ifill said on Twitter. “For that we owe her our eternal gratitude.”

Linda Brown, lead plaintiff in our landmark Brown v. Board of Education case, has died. As a young girl, her courage in the face of one of the darkest forces in American history fundamentally changed our nation. For that, we owe her our eternal gratitude. https://t.co/qMgpy67n6h — Legal Defense Fund (@NAACP_LDF) March 26, 2018

"We are to be grateful for the family that stood up for what is right," Kansas state Rep. Annie Kuether of Topeka said. "That made a difference to the rest of the world."

Linda Brown, who as a little girl was at the center of the Brown v. Board of Education US Supreme Court case that ended segregation in schools, has died, a funeral home spokesman said https://t.co/0To0RcvQmR pic.twitter.com/3SjgVFnbBJ — CNN (@CNN) March 26, 2018

I have the deepest respect for the courage of Linda Brown and the entire Brown family. Their sacrifice changed the course of American history. My heart goes out to the entire Brown family today. https://t.co/f1KdCHwNLz — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) March 26, 2018

Linda Brown forever changed our nation by showing us that separate is not equal—but evil. She will be so dearly missed, but we will continue her fight in her honor. pic.twitter.com/Nzn7shyKUJ — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 26, 2018

Rest in power to Linda Brown, the young girl at the center of the 1954 Brown v. The Board of Education Supreme Court decision that ended school segregation. https://t.co/EdkXuVgIF9 — HuffPost BlackVoices (@blackvoices) March 26, 2018

