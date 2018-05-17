0 Limo driver volunteers his time to drive girl to hospital in style

Since her family moved to Bridgewater from Ohio, Mary Alice Tryda has made a lot of new friends, including Steve Hipolito, who owns Silver City Limousine in Taunton, Massachusetts.

The two connected when Mary Alice's mother asked a simple question on Facebook.

"I had posted on the Bridgewater board on Facebook, just looking for information on how to get from Bridgewater to Boston Children's Hospital because we were new to the area," said Kelly Tryda.

Mary Alice was born with a genetic disorder that affects her skin, joints, muscles, hearing and sight.

She meets with specialists in Boston every month.

Hipolito not only responded to the Facebook post, he offered to chauffeur Mary Alice to the hospital for free, and in style.

“I have a similar story. When I was a child, my mother had to bring me back and forth to the Children's Hospital so I understood her stress," said Hipolito.

After that first trip, Steve was hooked on the sweet 8-year-old with sparkles on her feet and in her eyes.

He now drives Mary Alice and her mother to all of her doctors’ appointments in Boston.

"He never asks for any publicity for this or that I post anything about it or I hand his cards out. He's just happy to do it and he loves Mary Alice," said Tryda.

Tryda said Hipolito's kindness has taken a big burden off her shoulders.

"She's a lot of fun. She's always giggling, making sounds. It's a good time," said Hipolito.

Tryda said Mary Alice has an important surgery coming up this summer.

