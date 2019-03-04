Man returns Life magazine with Beatles on cover stolen in 1968 to library returned

CLEVELAND - A library patron who as a youth absconded with a 1968 issue of Life magazine featuring the Beatles on the cover could not let it be.
The magazine, along with $100 to cover late fees and a note, showed up Wednesday at the Cuyahoga County Public Library.
“I stole this magazine from the Parma Ridge Road Library when I was a kid,” read the letter. “I’m sorry I took it. I’ve enclosed a check for the late fee.”
The library caps late fees at $100. Otherwise, under the current rate of 10 cents a day, it could have cost $1,800, WEWS reported. Copies of the magazine currently sell for around $40.
The library is grateful the item was returned to its collection.
"It's remembering that message that it's never too late, No. 1, to pay an overdue fine, and two, really just to come back to the library," Hallie Rich, with the Cuyahoga County Public Library, told WEWS.
The library is expected to put the vintage magazine on display.
