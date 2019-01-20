Librarian fatally stabbed opening library for book sale

FORT MYERS, Fla. - A librarian was fatally stabbed Sunday morning while opening the library for a weekend book sale.
Leroy Hommerding, the director of the Fort Myers Beach Public Library, was stabbed by Adam M. Soules around 9 a.m., the Fort Myers News-Press reported.
"It's devastating," Sallie Seabury, president of the Fort Myers Beach Public Library board, told the News-Press. "We were having a book sale, and he went to open the doors."
Seabury told the News-Press that Hommerding, 69, was a staunch advocate and was instrumental in getting the library built.
Soules left the scene, but witnesses followed him and deputies soon arrived to take him into custody, the News-Press reported.
Soules, 36, was arrested and charged with second-degree homicide.
“This outrageous act will not go unpunished,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno said as a sign behind him for the book sale flapped in the wind.
