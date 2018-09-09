0 CBS CEO Les Moonves resigns after new allegations surface

Six more women are accusing CBS CEO Leslie Moonves of sexual harassment or assaults that occurred over the last 30 years, The New Yorker reported Sunday.

Members of the board of the CBS Corporation have been negotiating with Moonves about his departure from the company, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The CBS Board of Directors is likely to announce the deal and Moonvies may step down by Monday morning, several media outlets reported. CNN citied two executives with direct knowledge of the matter.

BREAKING: It's a done deal. Les Moonves is stepping down from CBS as part of a wide-ranging corporate settlement. The deal is expected to be announced by Monday morning. https://t.co/nV57srRMjq — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 9, 2018

The new allegations include claims that Moonves forced the women to perform oral sex on him, that he exposed himself to the women without their consent and that he used intimidation and physical violence against them, The New Yorker reported.

6 women raise new, more serious claims of sexual assault or harassment against Les Moonves and say the CBS board failed to hold him to account. Some board members were aware of an LAPD investigation into one claim of violent, forced oral sex since January: https://t.co/4JgM7OV6cw — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) September 9, 2018

In a statement to the magazine, Moonves responded to the new allegations, saying that three of the new accusers were participating in consensual sexual actions, The Hollywood Reporter said.

“The appalling accusations in this article are untrue," Moonves said in his statement. "What is true is that I had consensual relations with three of the women some 25 years ago before I came to CBS. And I have never used my position to hinder the advancement or careers of women."

One of the new accusers, television executive Phyllis Golden-Gottlieb, told The New Yorker that she filed a criminal complaint last year with Los Angeles police. However, police said that even though her accusations were credible, the alleged incidents occurred during the 1980s so the statute of limitations had run out.

The new allegations were made six weeks after The New Yorker’s original article about allegations against Moonves, which was published on July 27.

