Leotards for dogs? New fashion for Fido aims to control shedding

Who knew that Fido could be such a fashionista? Apparently, a new (and hilarious) style craze is coming to canines' closets – the doggy leotard.
According to The Dodo, Tyson Walters invented the pup-sized onesie, called the Shed Defender, to prevent his Saint Bernard from shedding all over his car.
"Harley's hair would intertwine in the fabric and not want to ever come out," Walters said. "She would shake and the hair would just explode off her and disperse all throughout the car. I looked around on the internet and dog stores, but I couldn't find a solution. So I decided to make one."
The company's website claims the snug bodysuits, priced at $44.99, not only cut down on dander but also ease anxiety, keep dogs warm and clean, protect against bugs and cover wounds.
Mom, are you kidding me? I think this is the worst thing you've ever bought me. I look like a twig with a really big head. I know you don't want my fur to mat when I swim but do I really have to wear this? :joy::dog::feet: @sheddefender #sheddefender #justsaynotomats #nomatsallowed #puppy #puppiesofinstagram #cutepuppyclub #cutepuppies #puppies #instapuppy #instadoodle #dogsofinstagram #dogs #labradoodlemom #labradoodlesofinstagram #labradoodlepuppy #labradoodle #minilabradoodle #miniaturelabradoodle #australianlabradoodle #multigenlabradoodle #blueridgelabradoodles
