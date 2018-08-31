Left out: Thieves steal right-foot shoes from sneaker shop, owner says

ROANOKE, Va. - These burglars’ next heist might be at the Leftorium, after stealing a haul of right-foot shoes from a Virginia sneaker shop.
Thieves broke into Clean Soles, which specializes in sales, trades and customizing sneakers, on July 20 and again Aug. 25, stealing 13 right-foot shoes, one complete pair and apparel, The Richmond Times reports.
“Unless you have two right feet,” Rob Wickham, the store owner, told the Times. “(they’re) pretty much risking their freedom for nothing.”
While the right shoes are kept on display, he said the left shoes are kept in a room behind the counter.
A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with burglary and grand larceny in connection with the July 20 break-in, the Times reported.
