LeBron James and Black Panther director working on ‘Space Jam 2'

LeBron James and Ryan Coogler, the director of blockbuster “Back Panther,” are reportedly collaborating to create a second movie in the “Space Jam” franchise.
James' production company, SpringHill Entertainment, tweeted Wednesday that Coogler will produce the sequel to the 1996 movie that featured Michael Jordan alongside Warner Bros.' animated characters.
🏀 🥕 🎬 pic.twitter.com/Ay6wRaB915— SpringHill Ent. (@SpringHillEnt) September 19, 2018
“The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie. It's so much bigger. I'd just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don't just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan did that for a lot of people,” James told The Hollywood Reporter.
TRENDING STORIES:
"Random Acts of Flyness" creator Terence Nance will direct James and Bugs Bunny in the film.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news, production is tentatively slated to begin in 2019 during the NBA off-season.
Coogler’s first feature film, “Fruitvale Station,” which stars Michael B. Jordan, was produced in partnership with Oscar-winning actor Forest Whitaker.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}