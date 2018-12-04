Large rat causes New York subway attendant to flee booth

NEW YORK - Subway riders in New York City are used to the rat race of commuting, but a station attendant got a real-life encounter with a large rodent Saturday, WABC reported.
A video caught the rat running across the desks at the Grand Street station booth in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, the television station reported, and upon spotting it herself, the woman immediately bolted from her post.
Subway officials said the safety of its employees and customers is "of utmost importance," and the agency is working to ensure such an incident does not happen again, WABC reported.
