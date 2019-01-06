Large piece of debris smashes driver's windshield in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. - A North Carolina man says he is lucky to be alive after debris smashed into his windshield and stopped just inches from his face.
Greg Henson was driving with his 3-year-old daughter in Asheville when he says the car in front of him hit something on the road that catapulted into his windshield.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Babysitter returned lifeless infant to mother disguised to look like he was sleeping
- Get paid $130K to live on an island, run a lighthouse
- Bo Dukes, suspect in Tara Grinstead case, in custody after 5-day manhunt, police say
"(It happened in) seconds, hit my windshield,” Henson said. “I felt, I couldn't really see because there was so much glass, dust and stuff, but I could feel the breeze coming through the windshield."
The debris became lodged in Henson’s windshield.
No one was injured.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}