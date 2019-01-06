  • Large piece of debris smashes driver's windshield in North Carolina

    ASHEVILLE, N.C. - A North Carolina man says he is lucky to be alive after debris smashed into his windshield and stopped just inches from his face.

    Greg Henson was driving with his 3-year-old daughter in Asheville when he says the car in front of him hit something on the road that catapulted into his windshield.

    "(It happened in) seconds, hit my windshield,” Henson said. “I felt, I couldn't really see because there was so much glass, dust and stuff, but I could feel the breeze coming through the windshield."

    The debris became lodged in Henson’s windshield.

    No one was injured.

     

