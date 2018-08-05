0 'N Sync's Lance Bass says he was outbid in effort to buy 'Brady Bunch' house

LOS ANGELES - "Brady Bunch" fans, it's time to say "Bye Bye Bye" to your dreams of owning the iconic California home from the popular '70s sitcom.

'N Sync singer Lance Bass tweeted Friday that he is buying the house made famous in exterior shots of the Brady home. It recently was listed for $1.885 million.

"Super excited to announce they accepted my offer on the #BradyBunch house last night!!!" Bass wrote. "This is going to be a fun project!"

But not so fast. A few hours after celebrating, Bass tweeted he was “feeling heartbroken” when he apparently was outbid for the house, KABC reported. And -- Marcia, Marcia, Marcia -- Bass won’t be hosting actress Maureen McCormick, who played Marcia Brady in the series, for dinner any time soon.

With a heavy heart I post this... 😢 pic.twitter.com/sG8bBP142P — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) August 5, 2018

Bass said he was told that another buyer -- perhaps a Hollywood studio -- was ready to buy the property “at any cost.”

Bass said after being told he was the winning bidder, he discovered that another buyer, possibly a Hollywood studio, was prepared to acquire the property "at any cost."

"They will outperform any bid with unlimited resources," he tweeted. “I'm hurt and saddened by this highly questionable outcome.”

Super excited to announce they accepted my offer on the #BradyBunch house last night!!! This is going to be a fun project! — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) August 3, 2018

According to the listing, the 2,477-square-foot home, located at 11222 Dilling St. in Studio City, California, features three bedrooms, three baths and a 12,500-square-foot lot.

>> Read more trending news

McCormick seemed pleased when she heard Bass had the high bid.

"Congratulations!" she tweeted to Bass. "May all your problems from here on out always be solved in a half hour."

>> See her tweet here

Congratulations! ❤️❤️❤️ May all your problems from here on out always be solved in a half hour! 😉 — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) August 4, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.