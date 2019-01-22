Lady Gaga slams Trump over shutdown, Pence over LGBTQ rights

LAS VEGAS - Lady Gaga isn't holding back when it comes to her feelings about the partial government shutdown and LGBTQ rights.
According to Billboard, the award-winning singer and actress got political during a weekend show in Las Vegas, blasting President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
>> Watch the moment here (WARNING: Linked video contains profanity.)
"If the [expletive] president of the United States could please put our government back. ... There are people who live paycheck to paycheck and need their money," she said to cheers from the audience.
Gaga also slammed Pence and his wife, Karen Pence.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Blood pressure medication recalled due to cancer risk
- Heads up, drivers: Multiple roads close for Super Bowl events beginning today
- DFCS dismissed abuse report before Georgia kids were found buried
"To Mike Pence, who thinks it's acceptable that his wife works at a school that bans LGBTQ: You are wrong," she said, calling him "the worst representation of what it means to be a Christian."
Gaga was referring to reports that the second lady was hired by Immanuel Christian School in Virginia, where students can be expelled or denied admission for “condoning sexual immorality, homosexual activity or bi-sexual activity,” according to the Washington Post.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}