Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper surprise crowd with 'Shallow' duet in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS - Fans of "A Star Is Born" got a special treat Saturday night at Lady Gaga's show in Las Vegas.
According to Variety, Gaga brought Bradley Cooper, her co-star from the Oscar-nominated film, onstage at the Park Theater for a live performance of their hit song, "Shallow."
TRENDING STORIES:
- Family of 5, including 3 children, pregnant woman, poisoned by carbon monoxide
- Woman sentenced to 20-80 years in infant's 'outrageously disturbing' death
- Rescued 3-year-old endured heavy rain, freezing temperatures alone in the woods
Fans cheered as the pair sang the duet, an Academy Award nominee for best original song. Cooper and Gaga also were nominated in the best lead actor and actress categories, respectively.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}