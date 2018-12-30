Kroger recalls some cooked shrimp that may actually be undercooked, raw

Retail company Kroger has issued a recall of nine types of cooked shrimp that may actually be raw or undercooked.
“Due to a potential health hazard, Customers who purchased any of the item(s) below should not eat the product,” Kroger said in a notice. “The product may be under-cooked, which could result in contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens.”
According to the Detroit Free Press, the shrimp was distributed at Kroger stores in Michigan, Ohio, north west Virginia and at King Soopers, Fry’s and Smith grocery stores, which are part of Kroger Co. They were produced Aug. 25-26, 2018, and have sell-by dates of Aug. 25-26, 2020.
Customers can return the recalled products to the point of purchase for a full refund.
The recalled products and product codes are below:
- Sand Bar Peeled / Cooked Shrimp 26/30 CPTO UPC 11110-64115
- Shrimp Cooked, Tail-On 26/30 Frozen Service Case UPC 69439-XXXXX
- Shrimp Grab & Go Service Case UPC 69447-XXXXX
- Shrimp Cooked 26/30 Seasoned Service Case UPC 69472-XXXXX
- Shrimp Cooked Tail-On 26/30 Frozen Service Case UPC 89439-XXXXX
- Shrimp 26/30 Cooked Service Case UPC 89461-XXXXX
- Shrimp Cooked 26/30 Seasoned Service Case UPC 98107-XXXXX
- Shrimp Cocktail 26/30 UPC 99479-5XXXX
- Peeled Cooked Shrimp 26/30 UPC 40401-370681
