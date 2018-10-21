Kroger launches online wine store and delivery service

CINCINNATI - Kroger may soon deliver wine to your front door.
Kroger has begun its soft launch of an online wine shopping and delivery service. Kroger Wine will be available in 13 states, as well as Washington, D.C., across Kroger Co. stores, including Kroger, Ralphs, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, QFC, Smith’s Food and Drug, Fry’s and City Market.
According to the Cincinnati Business Courier, the new offering is coming to the following markets first: Florida; New Hampshire; Oregon; Washington, D.C.; California; Idaho; Louisiana; Nebraska; Nevada; New Mexico; North Dakota; West Virginia; Virginia; and Wyoming. The company plans to add more states eventually, the Courier reported.
Customers can order wine sold in six to 12-bottle cases. Prices range from $69.99 to $99.99 for six bottles and $129.99 to $189.99 for 12 bottles. Shipping is free for orders more than $35.
Kroger also will have a wine club, where participants can select reds, white or a mix of wines. The cases will be delivered every 13 weeks.
– The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
