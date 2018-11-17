Krispy Kreme offers pumpkin spice, cinnamon swirl doughnut for Thanksgiving

Fans of fall-flavored confections can rejoice this week after Krispy Kreme released its pumpkin spice glazed and cinnamon swirl doughnuts.
“Our cinnamon swirl doughnut accomplishes the unthinkable: You get a gooey cinnamon swirl, decadent cream cheese icing and melt in your mouth doughnut in every bite,” Brittany Dubin, culinary manager for Krispy Kreme, said in a release. “Of course, no pumpkin spice season is complete without Krispy Kreme’s Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut. Our fans have waited all year, and we’re making their wait worth it by bringing it back in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.”
The pumpkin spice glazed doughnut is a seasonal transformation of its original glazed doughnut.
Back by popular demand... #PumpkinSpice Original Glazed Doughnuts are here! Available NOW through Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/mdtKcbwLuF— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) November 16, 2018
The cinnamon swirl doughnuts is hand-tossed in cinnamon sugar and topped with cream cheese icing and cinnamon swirl.
Sweetness swirled with the perfect amount of cinnamon spice. Cinnamon Swirl Doughnuts are in shops now! pic.twitter.com/EDQRFBnqlR— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) November 12, 2018
The seasonal offerings will be available through Thursday.
Fall, please stay forever.— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) November 14, 2018
📷: island_life_home via Instagram pic.twitter.com/1HmcsLUVAF
