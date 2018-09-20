Kohl's to hire 90,000 seasonal employees

Kohl’s is hiring for the holidays.
The department store chain announced Thursday that it plans to hire 90,000 seasonal employees nationally for more than 1,100 stores, nine distribution centers, and five-commerce fulfillment centers and credit centers, WTKR reported.
“Our early strategy is working and we’ve already hired thousands of associates to help us deliver an excellent omni-channel shopping experience of customers. On the heels of our early hiring efforts, we continue to see momentum in hiring at all locations with talented candidates interested in joining our team, and we are making significant efforts to keep this momentum going throughout the season,” said Ryan Festerling, Kohl’s executive vice president of human resources.
The temporary employees will receive an immediate 15 percent discount from the store, and a 35 percent discount to use in-store and online with no exclusions, WTKR reported.
Seasonal associates have the opportunity to be considered for open full-time and part-time positions after the season ends, Festerling said.
Kohl’s will be holding a hiring event on Oct. 20 at selected Kohl’s stores. Click here for more information.
