Kindergarteners celebrate deaf custodian's birthday with ‘Happy Birthday' in sign language

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. - A Tennessee kindergarten class surprised the school custodian for his birthday, but it wasn’t all balloons and gifts; the present was much more.
Mr. James works at Hickerson Elementary School in Tullahoma. He celebrated his 60th birthday earlier this week, WZTV reported.
But instead of only singing the song, the students in two kindergarten classes signed the “Happy Birthday” song for the custodian.
Mr. James is deaf, so it was a way they could show how much they love him.
He also is a good role model for the students at Hickerson Elementary School, the principal told WZTV.
“Mr. James teaches the kids sign language every now and then, teaches them good manners and how to treat other people,” school Principal Jimmy Anderson told WZTV.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
