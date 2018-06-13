  • Kim Kardashian, Alice Johnson meet for first time since Johnson was freed from prison

    Reality TV star Kim Kardashian arrived in Memphis, Tennessee, Wednesday for a face-to-face meeting with Alice Johnson, the first meeting between the two since Johnson was freed from an Alabama prison last week.

    Kardashian was instrumental in Johnson’s release, meeting with President Donald Trump late last month to plead Johnson’s case just days before Trump commuted her sentence.

    Kardashian went to a home in the Southaven neighborhood where she was spotted hugging Johnson as she walked into the residence.

     

    Johnson, 63, was serving a life sentence after her conviction in 1996 on cocaine conspiracy and possession charges, even though she was a first time offender at the time of her arrest.

    Trump commuted Johnson’s sentence last week, and Kardashian got to tell Johnson she was about to be released from prison after two decades behind bars. 

    "Ms. Johnson has accepted responsibility for her past behavior and has been a model prisoner over the past two decades," according to a White House statement on Johnson’s release."Despite receiving a life sentence, Alice worked hard to rehabilitate herself in prison, and act as a mentor to her fellow inmates."

    “I’m just so thankful,” Johnson told reporters who had gathered last Wednesday outside the Federal Correctional Institution Aliceville in Alabama. “This is a miracle day.”

    Kardashian said she took an interest in Johnson’s case after seeing her story on social media.

     

