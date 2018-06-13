0 Kim Kardashian, Alice Johnson meet for first time since Johnson was freed from prison

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian arrived in Memphis, Tennessee, Wednesday for a face-to-face meeting with Alice Johnson, the first meeting between the two since Johnson was freed from an Alabama prison last week.

Kardashian was instrumental in Johnson’s release, meeting with President Donald Trump late last month to plead Johnson’s case just days before Trump commuted her sentence.

Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. pic.twitter.com/uOy4UJ41JF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

Kardashian went to a home in the Southaven neighborhood where she was spotted hugging Johnson as she walked into the residence.

>> Related: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West meets with Trump over prison reform

Johnson, 63, was serving a life sentence after her conviction in 1996 on cocaine conspiracy and possession charges, even though she was a first time offender at the time of her arrest.

Trump commuted Johnson’s sentence last week, and Kardashian got to tell Johnson she was about to be released from prison after two decades behind bars.

TRENDING STORIES:

"Ms. Johnson has accepted responsibility for her past behavior and has been a model prisoner over the past two decades," according to a White House statement on Johnson’s release."Despite receiving a life sentence, Alice worked hard to rehabilitate herself in prison, and act as a mentor to her fellow inmates."

Good luck to Alice Johnson. Have a wonderful life! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2018

BEST NEWS EVER!!!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/JUbpbE1Bk0 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 6, 2018

“I’m just so thankful,” Johnson told reporters who had gathered last Wednesday outside the Federal Correctional Institution Aliceville in Alabama. “This is a miracle day.”

Kardashian said she took an interest in Johnson’s case after seeing her story on social media.

I hope to continue this important work by working together with organizations who have been fighting this fight for much longer than I have and deserve the recognition. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 6, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.