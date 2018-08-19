Kids take school bus on joy ride, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. - Police are searching for at least three youths who stole a school bus Saturday and took it on a joy ride before abandoning it in a field, officials said.
A group of kids, whose ages have not been released, were seen at 12:30 p.m. driving the East Baton Rouge school bus, The Advocate reported.
#BREAKING @BRPD is attempting to locate a group of juveniles who reportedly stole this @EBRSchools bus early this afternoon & took it for a joyride before abandoning it in a field near Hollywood and McClelland @theadvocatebr pic.twitter.com/GNyeqjDSfS— Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) August 18, 2018
Police later found the bus in a field. Investigators are also trying to determine how they gained access to it.
