  • Kids take school bus on joy ride, police say

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    BATON ROUGE, La. - Police are searching for at least three youths who stole a school bus Saturday and took it on a joy ride before abandoning it in a field, officials said. 

    A group of kids, whose ages have not been released, were seen at 12:30 p.m. driving the East Baton Rouge school bus, The Advocate reported

    Police later found the bus in a field. Investigators are also trying to determine how they gained access to it.

