Khloe Kardashian reveals new baby's name: True Thompson

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian revealed the name of her new baby in an Instagram post Monday, four days after giving birth.
True Thompson was born at a hospital outside Cleveland on Thursday.
The baby is the youngest Kardashian sister’s first child with boyfriend and NBA basketball player Tristan Thompson, 27, who has another child.
Thompson was reportedly at the hospital when Kardashian, 33, gave birth. Thompson is at the center of multiple cheating allegations after a video recently surfaced showing him with another woman.
>> Related: Khloe Kardashian welcomes first child, a baby girl with Tristan Thompson
Kardashain’s half-sister, Kylie Jenner, and older sister, Kim Kardashian, also gave birth this year. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed a third child, daughter Chicago West, via gestational carrier Jan. 15. Jenner and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, gave birth to her first child, daughter Stormi Webster, Feb 1.
This is who Tristan Thompson was cheating on Khloé Kardashian with.
Kelcie Willis contributed to this story.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}