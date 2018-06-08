Kentucky police search for missing 2-year-old

LEBANON JUNCTION, Ky. - Police in Kentucky are searching for a 2-year-old girl who has been missing since Thursday morning, WLKY reported.
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office said the child, Charlee Nichole Campbell, suffers from autism.
Deputies said Charlee’s grandmother woke up just before 10 a.m. Thursday ,and the child and her dog were both gone, WLKY reported.
Charlee has shoulder-length blonde hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 3 feet tall and 37 pounds, the Sheriff’s Office said. She is believed to be with the family's female blue/gray pit bull.
"It's frustrating. It really, really is," Chief Erik Butler told WAVE. "I've been out here since 10:30 this morning and still nothing."
