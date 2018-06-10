Kenny Chesney brings Super Bowl champion Eagles onstage during Philadelphia concert

PHILADELPHIA - Country music star Kenny Chesney surprised Philadelphia fans by bringing several members of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles onstage during his concert at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday night, WPHT reported.
Chesney introduced team owner Jeffrey Lurie, coach Doug Pederson and players Carson Wentz, Zach Ertz and other team members. The team members also brought the Vince Lombardi Trophy onstage, which signified their Super Bowl LII victory against the New England Patriots in February.
Kenny Chesney dedicated “Boys of Fall” to Super Bowl champ @Eagles. Hasn’t played this one on tour yet. Just for us 😊 pic.twitter.com/iqOtzSROKM— Cindy Webster (@CindyWeb94) June 10, 2018
Pederson led the crowd in an E-A-G-L-E-S chant, WPHT reported.
With the Eagles onstage, Chesney played “Boys of Fall” to honor the Super Bowl champions.
“We have not done this song on tour until tonight,” Chesney told the audience. “Because we did it on purpose. Because, the first time I played ‘Boys of Fall’ I wanted it to be in the stadium where they won the Super Bowl.”
Super Bowl Champion @Eagles including @cj_wentz & @ZERTZ_86 on stage with @kennychesney -Owner Jeffrey Lurie with the Lombardi Trophy #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/JjHOEUBlZV— Cindy Webster (@CindyWeb94) June 10, 2018
