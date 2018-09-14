  • Kelly Clarkson announces 'Meaning of Life Tour'

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Kelly Clarkson is going on a 28-date arena tour next year in support of her latest album, “Meaning of Life.”

    Rolling Stone reported that the first “American Idol,” vocalist and mother of two announced the news Friday. 

    “Meaning of Life is the album I always wanted to make and I am so excited to finally be able to tour it,” Clarkson said in a statement. “Even while recording it, I couldn’t wait for people to experience the music live, to not only hear it, but feel it. It has taken almost a year of planning, and I can’t wait to see y’all on the road!”

    This is Clarkson’s first tour in three years. Her last was 2015’s “Piece by Piece Tour.” Opening acts for varying dates are Kelsea Ballerini and Brynn Cartelli.

    Tickets for the general public go on sale Sept. 24. American Express Cardholders and Kelly Clarkson Fan Club members can get tickets early from Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. to Sept. 23 at 10 p.m. local time. 

    Tour dates for the “Meaning of Life Tour” are below. More information, including VIP presale, is at KellyClarkson.com.

    Jan. 24: Oakland, California, at Oracle Arena
    Jan. 25: Fresno, California, at Save Mart Center
    Jan. 26: Los Angeles at Staples Center
    Jan. 30: Salt Lake City at Vivint Smart Home Arena
    Feb. 1: Glendale, Arizona, at Gila River Arena
    Feb. 7: Kansas City, Missouri, at Sprint Center
    Feb. 8: Tulsa, Oklahoma, at BOK Center
    Feb. 9: Southaven, Mississippi, at Landers Center
    Feb. 14: Grand Rapids, Michigan, at Van Andel Arena
    Feb. 15: Green Bay, Wisconsin, at Resch Center
    Feb. 16: St. Paul, Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center
    Feb. 21: Detroit at Little Caesars Arena
    Feb. 22: Chicago at Allstate Arena
    Feb. 23: St. Louis at Chaifetz Arena
    Feb. 28: Dallas at American Airlines Center
    March 2: Wichita, Kansas, at Intrust Bank Arena
    March 7: Uniondale, New York, at NYCB Live Nassau Coliseum
    March 8: Boston at TD Garden
    March 9: Allentown, Pennsylvania, at PPL Center
    March 14: Uncasville, Connecticut, at Mohegan Sun Arena
    March 15: Uncasville, Connecticut, at Mohegan Sun Arena
    March 16: Baltimore at Royal Farms Arena
    March 21: Cleveland at Quicken Loans Arena
    March 22: Indianapolis at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
    March 23: Cincinnati at U.S. Bank Arena
    March 28: Duluth, Georgia, at Infinite Energy Arena
    March 29: Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena
    March 30: Greenville, South Carolina, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

