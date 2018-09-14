Kelly Clarkson announces 'Meaning of Life Tour'

Kelly Clarkson is going on a 28-date arena tour next year in support of her latest album, “Meaning of Life.”
Rolling Stone reported that the first “American Idol,” vocalist and mother of two announced the news Friday.
“Meaning of Life is the album I always wanted to make and I am so excited to finally be able to tour it,” Clarkson said in a statement. “Even while recording it, I couldn’t wait for people to experience the music live, to not only hear it, but feel it. It has taken almost a year of planning, and I can’t wait to see y’all on the road!”
This is Clarkson’s first tour in three years. Her last was 2015’s “Piece by Piece Tour.” Opening acts for varying dates are Kelsea Ballerini and Brynn Cartelli.
#MeaningOfLifeTour pic.twitter.com/IrgfndIsVP— Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) September 14, 2018
Tickets for the general public go on sale Sept. 24. American Express Cardholders and Kelly Clarkson Fan Club members can get tickets early from Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. to Sept. 23 at 10 p.m. local time.
Tour dates for the “Meaning of Life Tour” are below. More information, including VIP presale, is at KellyClarkson.com.
Jan. 24: Oakland, California, at Oracle Arena
Jan. 25: Fresno, California, at Save Mart Center
Jan. 26: Los Angeles at Staples Center
Jan. 30: Salt Lake City at Vivint Smart Home Arena
Feb. 1: Glendale, Arizona, at Gila River Arena
Feb. 7: Kansas City, Missouri, at Sprint Center
Feb. 8: Tulsa, Oklahoma, at BOK Center
Feb. 9: Southaven, Mississippi, at Landers Center
Feb. 14: Grand Rapids, Michigan, at Van Andel Arena
Feb. 15: Green Bay, Wisconsin, at Resch Center
Feb. 16: St. Paul, Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center
Feb. 21: Detroit at Little Caesars Arena
Feb. 22: Chicago at Allstate Arena
Feb. 23: St. Louis at Chaifetz Arena
Feb. 28: Dallas at American Airlines Center
March 2: Wichita, Kansas, at Intrust Bank Arena
March 7: Uniondale, New York, at NYCB Live Nassau Coliseum
March 8: Boston at TD Garden
March 9: Allentown, Pennsylvania, at PPL Center
March 14: Uncasville, Connecticut, at Mohegan Sun Arena
March 15: Uncasville, Connecticut, at Mohegan Sun Arena
March 16: Baltimore at Royal Farms Arena
March 21: Cleveland at Quicken Loans Arena
March 22: Indianapolis at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
March 23: Cincinnati at U.S. Bank Arena
March 28: Duluth, Georgia, at Infinite Energy Arena
March 29: Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena
March 30: Greenville, South Carolina, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
