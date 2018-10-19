Keith Urban makes wish come true for dying No. 1 fan

TOLEDO, Ohio - Keith Urban visited his No. 1 fan before a concert in Toledo, making a wish come true for the 25-year-old woman, who is entering hospice.
Marissa English was born with multiple health problems, including an inoperable cyst in her brain. She also suffers from cerebral palsy and severe scoliosis.
English had tickets to Urban’s show in Toledo on Thursday, but she was unable to attend the concert.
Nurses started a social media campaign to get the attention of Urban before the concert.
The country star paid a visit to English at the Mercy Health Children’s Hospital, singing her a song and inviting several of her family members to his concert.
Urban dedicated Thursday’s concert to English.
