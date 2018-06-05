  • Kate Spade: Celebrities, fans react to iconic designer's death

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    The death of New York fashion designer Kate Spade has rocked the celebrity and fashion world. 

    She was found dead in her New York apartment of an apparent suicide on Tuesday.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Officials say she was found hanged inside her Park Avenue home by housekeeping staff around 10:20 a.m. They say she left a note at the scene.

    Celebrities and fans are turning to Twitter to express their grief and sympathy.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kate Spade: Celebrities, fans react to iconic designer's death

  • Headline Goes Here

    Robert Kennedy assassination: What happened to RFK's children after he…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: 7-month-old girl found safe in NC days after abduction

  • Headline Goes Here

    Disney to donate $100 million to children's hospitals worldwide

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fashion designer Kate Spade dies