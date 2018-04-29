Kanye West's new song defends his support for Trump

Rapper Kanye West released a new song Friday that trumpets his support for President Donald Trump, CNN reported.
West has been outspoken in backing the president. His rap political debate with Tip “T.I.” Harris of Atlanta is the focus of his new song, “Ye vs. The People.”
The track was played for the first time Friday night on Power 106, a Los Angeles hip-hop radio station. T.I. represents “the People” as he answers “Ye,” The Washington Post reported. Harris, a Grammy-winning rapper, has been a critic of police brutality and is not a fan of the president, CNN reported.
West opens the track by rapping, “I know Obama was Heaven sent, but ever since Trump won, it proved that I could be president."
T.I. answers “Yeah you can, at what cost, though? Don’t that go against the teachings that Ye taught for?”
West has clarified that he does not agree with everything Trump does, has posted a photo of himself in a Make America Great Again hat and shared one photo of a MAGA hat signed by Trump.
my MAGA hat is signed 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DrDHJybS8V— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018
"Make America Great Again had a negative reception. I took it, wore it, rocked it gave it a new direction. Added empathy, care and love and affection, and y'all simply questionin' my methods," he raps in the song.
“Bruh, I never ever stopped fightin’ for the people,” West continues. “Actually wearin’ the hat’ll show people that we equal.”
